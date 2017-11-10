FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 10
#Market News
November 10, 2017 / 6:25 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13
points higher at 7,497 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * LSE: Activist investor TCI Fund Management called on Thursday for a
shareholder meeting to vote on removing London Stock Exchange Chairman
Donald Brydon, saying the company had not explained why Chief Executive Xavier
Rolet was leaving. 
    * LSE: Britain will provide $2 billion in credit guarantees to Saudi Aramco
IPO-ARMO.SE so it can buy British goods and services more easily, but denied
it was part of efforts to persuade the energy giant to list its shares in
London. The loan agreement comes as London Stock Exchange, with backing from
Prime Minister Theresa May, competes to host part of Saudi Aramco's initial
public offering (IPO), which is expected to be the biggest float ever.
  
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: British bank Standard Chartered Plc said on
Thursday it had agreed to a further extension of its U.S. Deferred Prosecution
Agreements (DPA) until July 28 next year.
    * BARCLAYS: British businesswoman Amanda Staveley's $1 billion civil lawsuit
against Barclays will not go to trial before October 2019 to avoid any
prejudice to a parallel criminal case, a London court ruled. 
    * GSK: Dynavax Technologies Corp's hepatitis B vaccine, which will 
compete directly with GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Engerix-B vaccine, won the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval on the third attempt.
    * BREXIT: Britain's government said on Thursday it would use legislation to
fix the time and date of the country's European Union exit, addressing concerns
of Brexiteers who fear slow negotiations and opposition to the divorce could
cause delays. 
    * BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May should stop misleading voters and admit
that Brexit can be avoided if Britain decides to unilaterally scrap divorce
talks, the man who drafted Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty will say on
Friday. 
    * OIL: Oil markets were little changed on Friday, supported by ongoing
supply cuts and strong demand, although the prospect of rising U.S. shale output
capped prices around recent gains.  
    * GOLD: Gold prices on Friday held near a three-week high touched in the
previous session, underpinned by uncertainty over U.S. tax reforms and on track
for the first weekly rise in four weeks.  
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 7,484.10 on Thursday, as
heavy losses from luxury group Burberry weighed on Britain's top share
index which hit a two-week low as investors showed anxiety about the retail and
housebuilding sectors.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Castings Plc                    Half Year
 Vedanta Resources Plc           Interim Earnings
 
        
 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

