UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 6
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 5:53 AM / in an hour

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 6

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Nov 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 23 points
lower at 7,537 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BAT: British American Tobacco          will shut shop in Philippine
operations by the end of 2017 amid "difficult environment" and after it lost out
on buying local cigarette manufacturer Mighty Corporation, Manila Bulletin
reported citing sources. (bit.ly/2zyMnlD)
    * LSE: UK activist investor TCI Fund Management has called on London Stock
Exchange Group's         Chairman Donald Brydon to step down, saying that Chief
Executive Xavier Rolet was being forced out of the company.             
    * GLENCORE: Chadian government officials will meet Glencore         
executives in Paris on Monday to discuss restructuring the country's debt, two
senior Chadian government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Sunday.              
    * LONMIN: Embattled London and Johannesburg-listed platinum producer Lonmin
       ,          will unveil new health and road projects in South Africa on
Monday in a ceremony that will be overshadowed by its latest share price
collapse.             
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto         ,         said it had appointed
Simon Trott as chief commercial officer, a newly created role, as it "increases
focus on driving mine-to-market value".             
    * SAUDI ARAMCO IPO: U.S. President Donald Trump publicly appealed on
Saturday for Saudi Arabia to list national oil company Saudi Aramco's shares in
New York, intervening in a battle among the world's top stock exchanges. The
London Stock Exchange has also received some government support for its bid,
although that has been less public.             
    * BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday will stress to wary business
leaders a commitment to securing a transitional deal once Britain leaves the
European Union, seeking to assuage fears of a cliff-edge departure.             
    * BREXIT: Britain's economy will grow more slowly in the short term if the
country fails to secure a future trading deal with the European Union after
Brexit, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Sunday.             
    * BREXIT: Almost two in three British firms will have implemented Brexit
contingency plans by March if Britain and the rest of the European Union have
not struck a transitional deal by then, the Confederation of British Industry
said.               
    * UK ECONOMY: Growth in Britain's private sector held steady in the three
months to October after weakening recently, and the inflation hit to consumers
and Brexit concerns for companies mean growth will probably stay modest, an
industry survey showed. The Confederation of British Industry's monthly
indicator of output for manufacturers, retailers and services companies remained
at +11, its joint lowest level since June.             
    * PROPERTY: HomeRenter, a new British online property lettings website
backed by newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror         is to be launched on
Monday, offering to cut out the role of traditional letting agents and the hefty
fees which they levy on tenants.             
    * UK CAR SALES: British new car sales in October fell by about 12 percent
year on year, marking a seventh consecutive month of decline, preliminary data
released by an industry body showed on Monday. Sales were hurt by a decline in
business and consumer confidence, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders
(SMMT) said.             
    * OIL: Oil prices hit their highest levels since July 2015 early on Monday
as markets tightened, while Saudi Arabia's crown prince cemented his power over
the weekend through an anti-corruption crackdown that included high profile
arrests.             
    * GOLD: Gold held steady on Monday, but hovered near a one-week low hit in
the previous session, as largely upbeat U.S. economic data reinforced the
prospects of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.             
    * METALS: London nickel and copper extended gains on Monday, supported by
upbeat sentiment over potential demand from electric vehicles in the wake of
last week's cheery London industry week.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Friday at 7,560.35,
after shares hit a record closing high, supported by a rally in global stocks
and the Bank of England's interest rate hike, which helped British exporters by
putting pressure on sterling.             
 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

