FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 27
Sections
Featured
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Politics
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
Business
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 5:55 AM / in 7 minutes

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 27

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points
higher at 7,491.5, according to financial spreadbetters. 
        
    * AIR BERLIN: Air Berlin is aiming for a deal with either Thomas
Cook's Condor or easyJet on Friday for some of its remaining
airline operations, it said on Thursday after agreeing to sell its maintenance
unit to a consortium.
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc agreed to pay more than $44
million and enter a non-prosecution agreement to settle a U.S. Department of
Justice criminal probe of traders accused of defrauding customers on bond
prices.
    * VEDANTA: Indian resources conglomerates Adani and Vedanta are considering
bidding for a $9 billion diamond project in the country that was abandoned by
global miner Rio Tinto this year, according to multiple sources
with knowledge of the matter.
    * BOE: The Bank of England and the insurers it regulates must find common
ground over proposed tweaks to European Union rules so that the 1.9 trillion
pound ($2.5 trillion) sector stays competitive after Brexit, a panel of UK
lawmakers said in a report on Friday.
    * UK HOME PRICES: Public confidence in the outlook for British house prices
has dropped to its lowest in nearly five years, weighed by pessimism about the
economy rather than the prospect of higher interest rates, a survey showed on
Friday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices drifted in a narrow range on Friday after hitting a near
three-week low in early trade as the dollar gained against the euro after the
European Central Bank extended its bond buying programme. Spot gold was
roughly unchanged at $1,267 per ounce as of 0253 GMT after touching its lowest
since Oct. 6 at $1265.08.
    * OIL: Oil prices inched higher on Friday, with Brent crude approaching $60
a barrel amid tightening market expectations, buoyed by comments from Saudi
Arabia's Crown Prince backing the extension of OPEC-led output cuts.
International benchmark Brent crude futures were up 10 cents, or 0.17
percent, at $59.40 a barrel at 0210 GMT.   
    
    * Strong commodities stocks and a weaker pound helped Britain's top share
index recover from three-week lows on Thursday, though Barclays fell sharply
after its third quarter update. The FTSE 100 closed up 0.5 percent, its
best day in a week as dollar-earning stocks got a boost from a falling pound
after the worst plunge in retail sales since 2008.
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
           
 Rambler Metals and               Full Year 2017 Rambler Metals and Mining
 Mining PLC                       PLC Earnings Release
 Blackrock Smaller                Half Year 2018 Blackrock Smaller Companies
 Companies Trust PLC              Trust PLC Earnings Release
 Shire PLC                        Q3 2017 Shire PLC Earnings Release
 Northamber PLC                   Full Year 2017 Northamber PLC Earnings
                                  Release
 Cadence Minerals PLC             Full Year 2017 Cadence Minerals PLC
                                  Earnings Release
 Andalas Energy and               Full Year 2017 Andalas Energy and Power PLC
 Power PLC                        Earnings Release
 Elementis PLC                    Elementis PLC Trading Update
 Earthport PLC                    Full Year 2017 Earthport PLC Earnings
                                  Release
 Royal Bank of                    Q3 2017 Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
 Scotland Group PLC               Interim Management Statement Release
 International                    Q3 2017 International Consolidated Airlines
 Consolidated Airlines            Group SA Earnings Release
 Group SA                         
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.