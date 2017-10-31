FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 31
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
Breakingviews
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 6:09 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at
7,487 points on Tuesday according to Financial spreadbetters.
            
    * MAIL.RU: Russian internet group Mail.ru is offering 4.7 million global
depositary receipts (GDRs) for $157 million through an accelerated bookbuilding
process, a financial market source told Reuters.
    * IAG: The chief executive of the company that owns British Airways, IAG
, Willie Walsh, said on Monday that European flights to and from Britain
are unlikely to be grounded when Britain leaves the European Union.
    * UK GAMING: British bookmakers are bracing for restrictions on fixed-odd
betting terminals and a new requirement to fund a gambling awareness campaign as
part of a Department for Culture, Media and Sport report due this week, The
Guardian reported. (bit.ly/2yhFqFq)
    * OIL: Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil
prices, were at $60.78 per barrel at 0343 GMT. That was 12 cents below their
last settlement, but still not far off the highest level since July 2015 reached
earlier this week and up some 37 percent since their 2017-lows last June.

    
    * The FTSE 100 ended down 0.2 percent at 7,487.81 points, as the
pound strengthened against the dollar ahead of Thursday's Bank of England
meeting where the central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first
time in more than a decade.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
 BP PLC                                Q3 2017 BP PLC Earnings Release
 Firestone Diamonds PLC                Full Year 2017 Firestone
                                       Diamonds PLC Earnings Release
 Wey Education PLC                     Full Year 2017 Wey Education
                                       PLC Earnings Release
 Croda International PLC               Q3 2017 Croda International PLC
                                       Trading Update
 Weir Group PLC                        Q3 2017 Weir Group PLC Interim
                                       Management Statement Release
 Getech Group PLC                      Full Year 2017 Getech Group PLC
                                       Earnings Release
 Egdon Resources PLC                   Full Year 2017 Egdon Resources
                                       PLC Earnings Release
 Just Eat PLC                          Q3 2017 Just Eat PLC Order
                                       Update
 WPP PLC                               Q3 2017 WPP PLC Trading
                                       Statement Release
 DS Smith PLC                          DS Smith PLC Pre-Close Trading
                                       Statement Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.