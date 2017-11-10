UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 10

(Adds company news item)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points higher at 7,497 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BAKKAVOR: Ready meals supplier Bakkavor Group Plc said on Friday it had revived plans to float on the London Stock Exchange only a week after saying it was shelving its plans for an initial public offering due to market volatility.

* GALLIFORD: British housebuilder Galliford Try Plc said on Friday its affordable housing business was benefiting from government policies.

* VEDANTA: Diversified miner Vedanta Resources announced a 37.4 percent rise in half-year profit on Friday, buoyed by rising commodity prices and higher zinc and aluminium output.

* LSE: Activist investor TCI Fund Management called on Thursday for a shareholder meeting to vote on removing London Stock Exchange Chairman Donald Brydon, saying the company had not explained why Chief Executive Xavier Rolet was leaving.

* LSE: Britain will provide $2 billion in credit guarantees to Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE so it can buy British goods and services more easily, but denied it was part of efforts to persuade the energy giant to list its shares in London. The loan agreement comes as London Stock Exchange, with backing from Prime Minister Theresa May, competes to host part of Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to be the biggest float ever.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: British bank Standard Chartered Plc said on Thursday it had agreed to a further extension of its U.S. Deferred Prosecution Agreements (DPA) until July 28 next year.

* BARCLAYS: British businesswoman Amanda Staveley’s $1 billion civil lawsuit against Barclays will not go to trial before October 2019 to avoid any prejudice to a parallel criminal case, a London court ruled.

* GSK: Dynavax Technologies Corp’s hepatitis B vaccine, which will compete directly with GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s Engerix-B vaccine, won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval on the third attempt.

* BREXIT: Britain’s government said on Thursday it would use legislation to fix the time and date of the country’s European Union exit, addressing concerns of Brexiteers who fear slow negotiations and opposition to the divorce could cause delays.

* BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May should stop misleading voters and admit that Brexit can be avoided if Britain decides to unilaterally scrap divorce talks, the man who drafted Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty will say on Friday.

* OIL: Oil markets were little changed on Friday, supported by ongoing supply cuts and strong demand, although the prospect of rising U.S. shale output capped prices around recent gains.

* GOLD: Gold prices on Friday held near a three-week high touched in the previous session, underpinned by uncertainty over U.S. tax reforms and on track for the first weekly rise in four weeks.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 7,484.10 on Thursday, as heavy losses from luxury group Burberry weighed on Britain’s top share index which hit a two-week low as investors showed anxiety about the retail and housebuilding sectors.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)