FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hikma to replace Inmarsat in FTSE 100 index
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 1, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Hikma to replace Inmarsat in FTSE 100 index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals will be promoted to Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index after a sharp rally in its shares since March, while satellite company Inmarsat will drop out of the FTSE.

A spokesman for the London Stock Exchange announced the change via telephone on Wednesday.

Getting into the FTSE 100 can often fuel further demand for a company's shares, since funds that track the FTSE or invest in the index can then add that stock to their portfolio, while the inverse is true if a company falls out of the FTSE 100.

Shares in Hikma, which reiterated its guidance for 2016 last month and said it continued to expect full year group revenue in the range of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion, have surged 45 percent since mid-March.

On the other hand, Inmarsat has fallen 37 percent since early February as the company is facing tough trading conditions in its maritime and government markets businesses.

A slowdown in the global economy has hit its shipping-related operations, one of the main engines for cash flow in the satellite communications group. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.