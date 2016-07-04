FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Precious metals miners set new peaks, Randgold hits record high
July 4, 2016 / 7:51 AM / a year ago

Precious metals miners set new peaks, Randgold hits record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - London-listed shares of precious metals miners advanced to new highs on Monday, tracking gains in gold and silver prices, with Randgold Resources climbing to a record high and Fresnillo at its best level since late 2012.

Prices of gold, generally seen as a safe-haven asset in difficult times, have surged 27 percent this year. The metal recorded a nine percent jump last month following a landmark vote by Britons to leave the European Union.

Randgold shares have spiked 120 percent so far this year, while Fresnillo has jumped 166 percent.

Shares in Acacia Mining were also up 3.4 percent after setting their highest level since late 2012, while Centamin was up about 3 percent after hitting a five-year high earlier in the session. Their shares are up 165 percent and 126 percent respectively so far this year. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

