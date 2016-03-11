Britain's FTSE gains as Aviva and banking stocks rally

* FTSE 100 up 1.4 pct

* Banks rally on ECB QE measures

* Aviva extends gains

* Resources stocks up, tracking commodities prices

* Old Mutual falls on break up

By Kit Rees

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - UK shares were lifted higher on Friday by extended gains in insurer Aviva and a rally in banking stocks as investors digested the bold stimulus package proposed by the European Central Bank on Thursday.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 1.4 percent to 6,123.59 points by 0920 GMT, recovering from a two-week low hit in the previous session.

ECB chief Mario Draghi’s easing package was overshadowed on Thursday by a signal to end rates, driving the euro to unwanted gains against the dollar and sending markets into negative territory.

Investors, however, were cheered by the ECB’s proposition to offer ultra cheap four-year TLTRO loans to banks.

“While markets had a tantrum after Draghi’s comment...we still see yesterday’s announcement as net positive with potential for more QE and the TLTRO refinancing proposition offsetting negative rates to some extent and having genuine potential to to boost Eurozone growth and inflation,” analysts at Accendo Markets said in a note.

British banks were among the top sectoral risers, up 2 percent with Barclays, Standard Charterd, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds all rising between 2.6 and 3.8 percent.

“We turned positive on financials last week and they should get some relief from profitability concerns linked to negative interest rates, after Mr. Draghi indicated further rate cuts were less likely,” analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note, adding that the new series of TLTROs should give the sector added support to outperform.

The top riser on the FTSE 100 index was insurer Aviva , which extended gains made in the previous session after posting well-received results, jumping 4.4 percent after UBS raised its target price on the stock.

“Aviva is clearly on a far better footing than it has been for many years, in our view. But we are relatively cautious around buying into a dividend growth story when sustainable capital generation appears low relative to peers and growth initiatives are yet to be clearly articulated,” James Shuck, analyst at UBS, said in a note.

Commodities-related stocks also supported the index after the price of oil jumped on the back of fresh investment and a weaker dollar, which makes fuel cheaper for importers using other currencies.

Shares in Royal Dutch Shell and BP were up 2.3 and 1.9 percent respectively.

Likewise mining stocks were also among the gainers, with Glencore, Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton rising between 2.1 and 3.1 percent as metals prices were lifted by the ECB’s surprise stimulus package.

Among the fallers, Old Mutual’s decision to split itself into four units and to move to a more conservative dividend policy was not well-received by investors, with the shares down 1.3 percent.