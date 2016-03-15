FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE hit by weak mining stocks and gloomy BOJ view
Hurricane Harvey
How fair is our food?
March 15, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Britain's FTSE hit by weak mining stocks and gloomy BOJ view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Mining stocks such as Anglo American and other slump

* Dividend cancellation also hits Antofagasta

* RBS rises on Goldman Sachs upgrade

* Bank of Japan offers bleaker view on economy

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - A drop in the shares of major mining companies and a gloomy economic outlook from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) pulled Britain’s top equity index lower on Tuesday.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.7 percent at 6,131.19 points in early session trading.

The FTSE is down by around 2 percent since the start of 2016 and 14 percent below its April 2015 record high. World stock markets having fallen in that period due to concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Asian stocks fell as the Bank of Japan offered a bleaker view on the economy as it kept its monetary policy steady.

The BOJ also dropped references to taking rates further into negative territory, six weeks after taking an initial, radical shift into negative rates territory.

“Fears still linger over central banks running out of ammunition to jump start global growth while China’s woes periodically sour risk appetite,” said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Concerns about a slowdown in China, the world’s second-biggest economy and a major commodities consumer, have hit metals and oil prices.

Miners such as Anglo American and BHP Billiton slumped on Tuesday as copper prices weakened, while shares in Antofagasta were also hit by the cancellation of Antofagasta’s final dividend.

However, Royal Bank of Scotland managed to outperform, advancing 1.3 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded RBS to ”buy“ from ”neutral. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
