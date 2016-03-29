Britain's FTSE gains as insurance, financial stocks rise

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct

* RSA Insurance boosts sector on price target upgrade

* Financial stocks rally ahead of BOE capital decision

* Miners fall, track metals prices lower

By Kit Rees

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - UK shares advanced on Tuesday, boosted by a rally in the insurance and financial sectors as investors anticipated the Bank of England’s decision on capital buffers.

Insurance stocks rose after both Deutsche Bank and Barclays raised their target prices on RSA Insurance, sending its shares up 2.2 percent.

Aviva and Standard Life also both gained 1.6 percent.

“Those moving higher, Aviva, Standard Life, (are) the usual suspects where the yield play is concerned so there seems to be the end of the month bounce coming through in these stocks,” Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG, said.

British financial stocks were also in focus ahead of the Bank of England’s view on whether banks should start building up extra capital buffers to guard against looser lending standards and prepare for this year’s stress test of their crisis resilience.

Shares in Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC, which are some of the lenders subject to the BoE’s ‘stress tests’, all gained between 0.7 percent to 1.9 percent.

Budget airline easyJet rallied 2.5 percent, with investors citing a supportive broker upgrade.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent at 6,136.83 points by 0817 GMT, in line with the broader European market.

“I think the U.S. session yesterday was probably indicative of what we can expect from Europe for most of the week: gains - limited, but then again most people don’t really want to argue with this current rising trend,” said IG’s Beauchamp.

The top fallers, however, were British mining companies, with Glencore, Antofagasta, Anglo American , Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton all down between 1.7 percent 2.9 percent, tracking a dip in the price of copper.

