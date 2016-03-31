FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE ends poor quarter with more falls
March 31, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Britain's FTSE ends poor quarter with more falls

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct

* Mining shares fall, tracking metals prices

* TUI jumps as bookings rise

* TUI jumps as bookings rise

* AO World soars on results beat

By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - UK shares retreated on Thursday after a drop in metal and oil prices hit commodity stocks, ending a weak first quarter of 2016 on a downbeat note.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 25.86 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,177.31 by 1132 GMT. That left the index down 1 percent in 2016 as the first quarter drew to a close.

The index began the year with steep falls, down over 10 percent by mid-February, as concerns over a weak oil price and fragile growth in China gripped markets.

However, an impressive rebound in commodities since then has helped to buoy the FTSE 100, which has managed a gain of 1.2 percent in March.

Following that strong run, a fall in copper prices to a four-week low weighed on mining companies on Thursday, while energy stocks trimmed 4 points off the index after U.S. crude slid on concerns over a market oversupply.

“The recent rebound in metal and oil looks to be running out of steam with the recent rally looking more like a dead cat bounce,” said Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners.

Life insurance company Old Mutual, InterContinental Hotels Group and Wolseley fell 1.1 to 2 percent after going ex-dividend, taking around 2.3 points off the FTSE 100 index.

However, a rise in summer bookings for tour operator TUI Group sent its shares up over 6 percent after the company said it was on track to meet its annual target.

Shares in cruise company Carnival also gained 0.6 percent after upgrades following its own well-received results in the previous session.

The UK travel and leisure sector advanced 0.3 percent, touching a two-and-a-half week high earlier in the session.

“(TUI Group) has been hit hard by the deteriorating situation in many key destinations like Turkey, Egypt and North Africa, but a bullish trading outlook this morning - and arguably the fact that the shares had been sold down a little too aggressively - has served to leave the stock trading ... higher,” said Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct.

Among mid-caps, online retailer AO World jumped 5.6 percent after it said that gaining market share helped to boost UK revenue and EBITDA ahead of its target.



Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Editing by Gareth Jones)

