Britain's FTSE loses ground as Q2 begins

* FTSE 100 closes down 0.5 pct at 6,146.05 points

* FTSE down 1.5 pct since start of 2016

* Weak oil prices weigh on shares of energy companies

* FTSE 14 pct below record high reached in April 2015

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index fell on Friday, dipping at the start of the second quarter of 2016 as weak oil prices weighed on the shares of major energy companies.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,146.05 points.

The FTSE and other European stock markets stayed in negative territory after U.S. jobs data was published.

Some traders pointed to the fact that the U.S. unemployment rate increased to 5.0 percent from an eight-year low of 4.9 percent as making it more likely that the U.S. may refrain from further interest rate rises in the near future, while also taking the shine off the generally solid-looking U.S. data.

“The U.S. unemployment rate edged up a bit, so you could say that the U.S. jobs numbers were a bit mixed,” said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.

Afsar added he would look to sell positions on the FTSE for a profit if the FTSE moved up to the 6,245 point level, given the uncertain global economic backdrop.

A drop in oil prices added further pressure to the FTSE 100 by pushing down the shares of BP and Royal Dutch Shell , with investors growing increasingly sceptical that a looming deal to freeze crude production could clear a global glut in the oil market.

The FTSE is down 1.5 percent since the start of 2016 and 14 percent below a record high reached last April, with world stock markets having lost ground due to concerns about a China-led global economic slowdown.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Richard Balmforth)