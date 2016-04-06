Britain's FTSE lifted by pharma firms after Pfizer deal falls apart

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent

* Allergan merger breakdown puts M&A back in focus

* Shire deal for Baxalta seen as proceeding

* Airline easyJet falls on disappointing passenger numbers

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical firms helped Britain’s top share index to gains on Wednesday, benefiting as Pfizer was set to pull out of a deal for Allergan , prompting speculation over other M&A in the sector.

Pharmaceutical stocks Shire and AstraZeneca rose 2.4 percent and 2 percent respectively, the top FTSE 100 gainers.

U.S. drug maker Pfizer Inc agreed to terminate its $160 billion agreement to acquire Botox maker Allergan Plc, in a major victory to U.S. President Barack Obama’s drive to stop tax-dodging corporate mergers.

The move came after the U.S. Treasury unveiled new to curb tax “inversions”. While it was unclear the extent to which a bid from Pfizer for a UK-listed drugmaker would fall foul of the same rules, traders said that the sector was rallying today on the possibility that the firms might come back into play.

“The possibility now is that Pfizer goes shopping again, and you might be prepared to develop a case that maybe a firm like Shire becomes the bid target,” Chris Beauchamp, market analyst at IG, said

“The implications of the new rules would have to be worked out, but if you’ve got cash sloshing around the sector, people are wondering who will benefit.”

There were also several broker notes from the likes of Credit Suisse, saying that Shire’s bid for Baxalta should go ahead despite the new ruling.

“It looks as though Shire will still be able to move forward with the Baxalta deal, despite the rules,” Beauchamp added.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 18.59 points, or 0.3 percent at 6,109821 by 0836 GMT, with health care stocks adding around 9 points to the index.

Airlines were among top fallers, led lower by easyJet . The budget airline fell 2.1 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, after its disappointing latest passenger statistics.

Traders said the figures showed that it was underperforming the likes of Ryanair, which produced stronger figures last month.

“Budget airline easyJet’s latest figures disappointed investors,” AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould said in a note.

“Passenger numbers rose in March but the load factor fell after the airline was forced to cancel hundreds of flights, principally due to strike action in France.”

Peer and British Airways owner IAG was down 1.3 percent.

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tom Heneghan)