Burberry and housebuilders hinder Britain's FTSE

By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index closed flat on Thursday, underperforming its European peers following a fall in housebuilders and fashion firm Burberry .

Burberry slid 3.6 percent after reporting falling sales and warning of tough trading conditions, with a drop in tourist spending in continental Europe and weak demand in Hong Kong depressing sales.

The group was also not optimistic for the current year, saying profit would come in towards the bottom of forecasts.

“Burberry has suffered of late due to its dependency on Hong Kong and China ... and it looks like the company’s issues have no end in sight,” Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex, said in a note. Burberry is suffering from weakness in both retail and wholesale divisions, he added.

However, housebuilder Persimmon was the top faller on the FTSE 100, dropping 6 percent after reporting its latest results. Analysts at UBS cited concerns that Britain’s referendum in June on the country’s EU membership could be an overhang for the sector.

“This is a solid but largely unexciting update that does not change our stance on the stock or the sector. The risks are rising for the house builders ... and we remain concerned about the longer-term sustainability of the very favourable market conditions,” Robin Hardy, analyst at Shore Capital Markets, said in a note.

Fellow housebuilders Barratt Developments, Berkeley Group and Taylor Wimpey were also down by 2.5 to 3.8 percent.

The FTSE 100 index was flat in percentage terms, closing at 6,365.10 points, underperforming the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index which closed 0.3 percent higher.

Miners pulled back on Thursday, slipping 0.3 percent off a one-month high, as copper prices also eased off a recent peak.

Among outperformers, chemical company Johnson Matthey rose 1.5 percent after Credit Suisse lifted its rating on the stock to “outperform”.

In the mid-caps, Debenhams, Britain’s second-largest department store group, rose 3.9 percent after it said it was close to naming a new boss and beat forecasts with an 5.5 percent rise in first-half profit. That put Debenhams on track to meet full-year expectations.

“Interim results came in better than our forecast,” analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald said in a note. It said the stock was not expensive but that longer-term concerns remained, warranting a continued “hold” rating on the stock.

“We remain concerned that the department stores are capital intensive and need to be refurbished to a higher standard to attract shoppers,” Cantor Fitzgerald added.

Entertainment One surged 13.6 percent after a report that ITV was in talks to buy the Canadian broadcaster. Entertainment One said it had not received an approach, and ITV was broadly unchanged.

Hays rose 7.3 percent after the firm reported solid results, even as it said it expected cautious client sentiment ahead of Britain’s EU referendum.

