Britain's FTSE set to snap three-week streak of gains

By Kit Rees

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - UK shares extended their losses from the previous session on Friday when resources companies fell and shares in Burberry dropped as the European luxury sector came under pressure.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index was 0.7 percent lower at 6,338.86 points by 0826 GMT, set to snap a three-week streak of gains.

The FTSE 100 has slipped this week from its highest close since early December, closing at 6,410.26 points on Wednesday.

Mining companies led the index lower, with Rio Tinto , Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all down between 1.4 to 2.3 percent as copper prices retreated.

“Commodities have had a spectacular run over the last few months, but that doesn’t really change the fundamental story,” Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG, said, adding that any more upside in the miners looked limited at the moment.

Oil & gas companies BP and Royal Dutch Shell also declined, both down 1.3 percent and collectively taking around 8 points off the index.

“We’ve seen a bit of momentum fading in terms of the rally, and I think if you get WTI (crude) moving lower at the beginning of next week, you might see a continuation of this,” said IG’s Beauchamp, adding that there was some nervousness ahead of BP’s figures next Tuesday.

Luxury goods group Burberry was 1.4 percent lower after French peer Kering posted a slowdown in growth at its flagship Gucci brand.

Among the risers, however, British grocer Sainsbury was up 1.7 percent on the back of an upgrade from investment bank Deutsche Bank, which raised its rating on the stock to “buy” from “hold”.

Likewise supermarket peers Tesco and Morrison advanced 1.7 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

Equipment rental company Ashtead was up 2.2 percent, building on gains from the previous session after posting an upbeat set of full year results.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Kit Rees)