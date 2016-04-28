Britain's FTSE falls as financials falter and BOJ disappoints

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* Bond-buying charge takes shine off Lloyds results

* FTSE down around 1 pct

* Bank of Japan also disappoints equity investors

* For ex-dividends, click on

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell on Thursday after a sharp drop in Lloyds pulled financial stocks lower, while global equities were also dented by the Bank of Japan’s unexpected move to snub further monetary stimulus.

blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.1 percent at 6,253.33 points. The index has had a flat performance so far in 2016, but is down 12 percent from a record high reached in April 2015.

A 4 percent fall at Lloyds was one of the biggest drags on the market, with other financial stocks down in its wake.

Lloyds posted underlying profits in line with expectations on Thursday, but some traders expressed disappointment at the bank’s unveiling of a 790 million pound ($1.15 billion) charge in this quarter for buying back bonds.

“Overall, Lloyds’ results looked in-line with forecasts, but there’s a slight disappointment at that extra restructuring charge,” said Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments.

The FTSE was also hit after global stock markets in general were impacted by the Bank of Japan’s decision to hold off from expanding monetary stimulus on Thursday.

“Sentiment is very bearish towards the Japanese economy and expectations are mounting that another technical recession could be around the corner,” said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga, commenting on Japan.

($1 = 0.6857 pounds)

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)