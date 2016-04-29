Britain's FTSE pushed down by drops at RBS and IAG

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* FTSE 100 closes down 1.3 pct at 6,241.89 points

* RBS slides after posting more losses

* IAG slows expansion plans; shares fall

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s top stock market index slid on Friday to record its second straight week of losses, hit by a fall in the shares of Royal Bank of Scotland and airline IAG.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 1.3 percent at 6,241.89 points.

The index is broadly flat since the start of 2016.

The FTSE slumped in January and February on concerns about a China-led global economic slowdown but has since recovered, and is up around 14 percent from a 2016 low point of 5,499.51 points reached in early February.

However, some analysts said now might be a good time to sell positions to cash in on that rebound, given signs of weak corporate results at the start of the quarterly earnings season.

“The market had rallied since the lows of February, but it’s looking a bit tired now, and some short-term profit-taking would be a sensible strategy,” said Thames Capital Markets’ strategist Nav Banwait.

RBS was the worst-performing stock, falling 6.1 percent after reporting first-quarter losses.

“RBS is just a complete mess,” said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital. “It’s lurching from one disaster to the next, with this latest batch of woeful figures coming after eight straight years of annual losses,” added Rundle.

British Airways-owner IAG also fell 4.7 percent. While IAG slightly beat earnings estimates, it said demand was falling after attacks in Brussels in March, and added it would slow down its expansion plans.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)