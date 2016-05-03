Britain's FTSE falls as mining stocks and HSBC lose ground

* Mining stocks fall on new set of weak Chinese data

* HSBC shares fall after initially opening higher

* FTSE 100 some 13 pct below April 2015 record high

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares index fell on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in the mining sector after poor data, with financial stocks also hit by a fall in HSBC following results.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.1 percent at 6,171.04 points. The index is about 13 percent below a record high reached in April 2015.

Concerns about a slowdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy and a leading consumer of commodities, have also hit world stock markets, and the prices of oil and metals.

Further evidence of weakness in China emerged on Tuesday, with a survey showing that activity at China’s factories shrank for the 14th straight month in April as demand stagnated.

This impacted metals prices and in turn hit mining stocks, with Anglo American falling 9.4 percent while Rio Tinto and Glencore declined more than 4 percent. .

HSBC turned lower after gains at the open and was down 1.4 percent.

The bank promised higher dividends on Tuesday after a 14 percent profit drop fuelled doubts among some investors about the bank’s ability to continue growing payouts.

While the results were a little ahead of expectations, traders added that the weak backdrop in China was also weighing on HSBC, given HSBC’s presence in Hong Kong and China, as well as concerns over the dividend.

”It’s tough out there for banks, and HSBC is no exception, particularly seeing as it is increasingly focusing its business on Asia, which is a weak market right now, said Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“HSBC declared an unchanged dividend of 10 cents, which was twice covered by earnings over the quarter. Investors are clearly concerned on this front though, because a 7.5 percent yield on the stock suggests the market is sceptical the dividend can be maintained.”

British manufacturing output fell in April, reaching a three-year low, according to a survey that suggested the economy is slowing before the country’s referendum on whether to remain a member of the European Union.

Kyri Kangellaris, director at Horizon Stockbroking, said he might be tempted to buy into the FTSE if it fell below 6,000 points, but added he was generally cautious over the near-term prospects for the market given the uncertain economic outlook.

“I would not want to buy in to the market around here,” he said.

