Slumping Inmarsat sends Britain's FTSE to one-month low

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct

* Inmarsat falls for second day

* Mid-caps Interserve and Man Group slump

* Dollar strong ahead of jobs data, hitting copper miners

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell on Friday, dropping to a one-month low as satellite firm Inmarsat extended hefty losses after an outlook cut and weak results in the previous session.

The FTSE 100 dropped 0.5 percent to 6,088.98, hitting its lowest since April 5 in early trade. The index is down 2.4 percent this month.

Inmarsat fell 6.4 percent to its lowest level in over a year, taking declines over the last two sessions to over 13 percent.

HSBC, Barclays, Berenberg and Natixis all cut their price targets on the stock.

Analysts at Barclays said that the firm was being hindered by volatile demand and ramping up for a new product. “Even after the stock price correction we consider that the valuation does capture the different downside risks,” they said in a note.

InterContinental Hotels Group fell 0.9 percent, trading around two-month lows, hit by a drop in revenues per room in its results.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 also saw stand-out fallers. Interserve slumped 25 percent, set for its worst day since 2002, after taking a first-half charge of 70 million pounds.

Hedge fund firm Man Group dropped 7.3 percent after a double downgrade to “sell” from Citi.

Miners were broadly lower, with copper set for its largest weekly loss in 15 months on worries over China’s economy and a stronger dollar.

Traders were anticipating strength in flagship U.S. jobs data. That underpinned the dollar, making metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Precious metals miners proved an exception, with Randgold and Fresnillo up 2.6 percent and 1.1 percent respectively, as gold steadied following recent falls.

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by John Stonestreet)