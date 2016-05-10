Stronger Capita and easyJet lift Britain's FTSE 100

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* Capita up after bullish outlook

* EasyJet boosted by dividend pledge and outlook

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s leading stock index rose on Tuesday, lifted by gains for shares in budget airline easyJet and support services group Capita.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.8 percent at 6,162.66 points in early trading.

The FTSE 100 has lost about 1 percent this year and is some 14 percent below a record high reached in April 2015, with concerns about a China-led global economic slowdown having hit world stock markets.

Traders expressed caution over the FTSE’s near-term progress before a June 23 referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, although many still expect the “Yes” voters to prevail.

“I foresee the FTSE making a small recovery to 6,500 when the Brexit vote is finally put to bed and we stay with the EU,” InterTrader chief market strategist, Steve Ruffley, said.

Capita rose 4 percent, making it the top FTSE 100 gainer, after the company expressed increasing confidence over its 2016 prospects.

EasyJet gained 2.8 percent.

Even though the airline reported a half-year loss, traders and analysts expressed reassurance over its asertion that it was on track to meet market expectations for full-year results, and were encouraged by its plans to boost its dividend payout ratio.

“The dividend payout ratio has been lifted from 40 percent of post-tax income to 50 percent, reflecting strong cash flows,” Cantor Fitzgerald analysts wrote.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Louise Ireland)