Britain's FTSE outperforms Europe, helped by mining sector strength

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s leading share index edged lower on Wednesday though it outperformed the rest of Europe thanks to a rebound in the mining sector on the back of stronger metal prices.

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at 6,144.60 points by 1204 GMT after rising 0.7 percent on Tuesday. The benchmark is down about 1.7 percent this month after three straight months of gains.

Resource-related stocks were in demand, with the UK mining index rising 2.8 percent, the top sectoral gainer, after prices of copper, aluminium and zinc rose by 1-2 percent.

“After the recent sell-off, miners are once again in demand, with stronger metal prices underpinning the sector. However, the sector’s outlook still looks grim following lingering concerns about the pace of economic growth in top metals consumer China,” said Securequity senior trader Jawaid Afsar said.

Shares in Glencore, Anglo American and Antofagasta rose between 2.3 and 6.3 percent.

However, banks lost ground after strong gains in the previous session. The UK banking index fell 1 percent, down along with European lenders, with falls in Raiffeisen BANK and Banco Popolare dampening sentiment towards financials across Europe.

Among individual movers, Experian fell nearly 1.1 percent after the world’s biggest credit data company reported unchanged full-year pretax profit against a backdrop of adverse foreign exchange movements.

Among mid-caps, William Hill slumped 6 percent after a lacklustre update that reaffirmed a difficult trading environment.

Shares hit a 3-1/2 year low, and are down 27 percent since late February, after a profit warning in March.

“Nothing has changed since the profit warning in March ,” analysts at UBS said in a note, adding however that some other analysts had yet to downgrade their forecasts for the stock in light of the profit warning.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)