FTSE slips as miners and firms trading ex-dividend weigh

* FTSE 100 index down 0.8 percent

* Miners fall, down 20 pct from year high

* Major companies trade ex-dividend

* Compass Group gains after price target upgrades

* Gold miners also rise (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices)

By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell on Thursday in choppy trade, pulled lower by declines among mining companies and major firms trading without the attraction of their latest dividend payouts.

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.8 percent to 6,114.88 points by 1455 GMT, reversing oil-related gains made earlier on in the session.

Mining companies were the top fallers on the blue chip index, with Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Glencore all falling between 2.7 percent and 7 percent.

Analysts cited a note by UBS which questioned whether investors had seen the 2016 peak for miners, as April data from China, the world’s biggest consumer of metals, proved lacklustre.

“The first quarter was very decent for (the miners) but a lot of it has been on speculation and that was bargain hunting,” Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital Group, said.

The British mining sector has fallen 20 percent below a year high reached in April, although it is still up 20 percent so far this year.

Companies trading ex-dividend also fell, including Britain’s largest energy supplier, Centrica, which was down 2.9 percent. Sainsbury‘s, GlaxoSmithKline and Morrisons were also down 1.4 to 4.2 percent.

ITV fell 2.6 percent, taking this month’s losses to around 6.8 percent. The commercial broadcaster said companies were holding back from buying advertising before next month’s referendum on whether Britain should remain a member of the European Union, prompting it to lower its forecast for first-half ad revenues.

“In periods of economic uncertainty, advertising budgets are usually the first to fall foul of spending cuts as companies become less certain on prospects,” said Richard Hunter, head of research at Wilson King Investment Management

“This uncertainty, coupled with the broader debate on the future of free-to-air broadcasting, has resulted in the shares missing out on the recent market recovery.”

Caterer Compass Group was the top gainer, rising 1.7 percent after brokers RBC Capital Markets and Natixis raised their target prices for the stock. The gains recouped losses from the previous session after the company posted results.

“H1 results highlighted the high growth and resilience of the Compass business model. Whilst the stock has performed strongly, we believe the premium valuation is warranted. Compass remains a sound equity story in our view,” Andrew Brooke, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

Gold miners were also in demand, with investors betting on the continuity of a rally in gold prices. Shares in Randgold Resources RRS.L and Fresnillo FRES.L rose 1.4 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

Packaging and paper company Mondi advanced 0.4 percent after reporting first-quarter underlying profit rose 14 percent on strong performances in consumer packaging and uncoated fine paper and better sales in South Africa .

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Andrew Roche)