REFILE-Britain's FTSE led higher by Coca-Cola HBC and miners

* FTSE 100 up 1.5 pct

* Coco-Cola HBC rises after upgrade

* Miners up as metals prices firm

* Ladbrokes gains after competition regulator decision

By Kit Rees

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Friday, set for their biggest daily gain in more than a month after a rise in bottling company Coca-Cola HBC and a rally in mining stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 1.5 percent to 6,144.42 points by 0826 GMT, outperforming the broader European market.

Among the top risers, Coca-Cola HBC jumped 4.2 percent after Citigroup raised its rating on the stock to “buy”.

Analysts at Citigroup said that concerns which included a potential naira devluation and rising world sugar prices were priced in, while they expected a visible margin recovery opportunity to be an important driver of share performance.

“With the shares trading at a 5-year peak discount to peers ... we feel these concerns are priced in, providing a good opportunity to buy into improving fundamentals,” analysts at Citigroup said in a note.

Miners were the top sectoral gainers, with the FTSE 350 Mining index rising 2.8 percent as metals prices firmed, with copper supported by signs of more demand in China as local prices rose.

Miners Anglo American, Glencore, Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton and Antofagasta all rose between 2.1 percent to 5 percent.

Outside of the blue chips, bookmaker Ladbrokes surged 10.9 percent after the British competition regulator said that Ladbrokes and Gala Coral would have to sell between 350 to 400 shops to win clearance for their merger.

Traders said that the number of shops the two firms would have to sell were less than expected.

“The regulator’s been softer on the deal. It’s not a done deal, but it’s more doable now ... it’s going in the right direction in favour of the merger,” Zeg Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD, said.

Electrical engineering company Spectris dropped over 7 percent, hitting a three-month low after posting a softer first-quarter results.

The company said that trading conditions in the period continued to be challenging, and reiterated its 2016 oulook.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Toby Chopra)