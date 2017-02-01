FTSE rebounds from 1-month low helped by pharma stocks

* FTSE 100 index inches up 0.1 percent

* Pharma stocks provide biggest sectoral lift

* Mining and energy stocks come off highs

* TalkTalk rises on management news

* Wizz Air slumps after guidance cut (Adds details, closing prices)

By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni

LONDON/MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index inched up on Wednesday after falling to a one-month low in the previous session, with pharma stocks providing the biggest lift.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended up 0.1 percent, coming off earlier highs as commodity-related stocks retreated. The benchmark index dropped to its lowest level since late December on Tuesday before closing 0.3 percent weaker.

Healthcare stocks with strong U.S. exposure rose after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a more congenial tone towards the sector, vowing to speed approval of new medicines.

Hikma, Shire and AstraZeneca all rose between 1.3 percent and 3.1 percent.

The UK mining index rose 0.5 percent, coming off earlier highs as copper prices succumbed to profit-taking after the metal rose to a two-month high on concerns over a looming strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile.

Shares in Fresnillo, Antofagasta and BHP Billiton ended up between 0.1 and 1 percent.

Energy shares turned lower as oil pared gains after weekly U.S. supply data suggested a crude glut may persist, despite signs that Russia and OPEC producers are delivering on promised supply reductions.

The UK oil and gas index ended down 0.3 percent, with Royal Dutch Shell down 0.6 percent and BP ending flat.

Broadband operator TalkTalk rose 7.6 percent after the company announced that founder and chairman Charles Dunstone will take over the running of the telecoms operator when chief executive Dido Harding steps down in May after seven years in charge.

British online supermarket Ocado, which rallied sharply on Tuesday on better-than-expected profits, were down 2.7 percent, after JP Morgan cut its price target for the stock to 390 pence from 476 pence as the company sought to reassure investors over a delayed overseas deal.

Wizz Air was the worst-performing stock on the FTSE 250 index, down 9.3 percent after the company cut its profit expectations, citing severe weather and low prices.

The broader stock market showed little reaction to a poor factory survey, with analysts saying that a weaker reading was already priced in.

The survey showed that sterling's fall since Britain voted to leave the European Union stoked the sharpest rise in factory costs on record last month but offered little boost to exports, tainting otherwise robust manufacturing growth at the start of 2017. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Tom Heneghan)