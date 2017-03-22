Britain's FTSE drops as Trump trade sours, 'fiscal frustration' takes hold

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 down 0.9 percent

* Banks, miners lead losses in run from risk

* Stronger pound also weighs on stocks

* Kingfisher dips after cautious outlook

By Helen Reid

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British shares pulled back on Wednesday, weighed by bankers and miners as a global risk-off mood combined with a stronger pound conspired against the UK stock market.

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.9 percent, hitting a two-week low and set for its biggest daily drop since late January.

Investors globally were growing concerned that much-anticipated reflationary policies from the new U.S. administration would take longer to materialise than hoped.

Banking and mining, which had seen the greatest gains from the 'Trump trade' as investors bet on reflation and infrastructure spending, were the biggest sector fallers.

"There's a degree of fiscal frustration - what's been driving markets is the hope and promise of fiscal stimulus, tax cuts and deregulation, and investors were expecting many more details than what we have by this point," said Alex Dryden, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

"Markets have been very tranquil so far this year, and that suggests to me that any sort of move was going to cause some shockwaves," he added.

A pound strengthened by a jump in inflation was also putting pressure on Britain's major index, whose constituents mainly earn foreign currency.

Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Ashtead were among top fallers, down 2.6 to 3.5 percent, as lower copper prices dragged on the miners.

Barclays, Standard Chartered and RBS were down 2.7 to 3.3 percent,

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher was the top faller, down 5.4 percent after it said it was cautious on demand in its markets.

Kingfisher said it was concerned uncertainty around French and British politics could hit future demand, after it beat 2016 profit forecasts thanks to solid performance in its home market.

As investors turned to safe haven assets and dividend-yielding stocks, gold miners Randgold Resources and Fresnillo were among a handful of companies making timid gains, along with telecoms group BT and consumer giant Unilever.

"This is a classic risk-off move - people fly to safety, to the names that they know, as they reprice their fiscal policy outlook," said Dryden.

British Airways owner International Consolidated Air was also among top fallers, along with Easyjet.

Both airlines would be affected by Britain joining the U.S. in imposing restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming from certain airports in the Middle East and North Africa.

The mid-caps index was set for its biggest fall since early November, down 1.2 percent and set for its second day of losses.

Miners were the top fallers among mid-caps too, with Vedanta Resources and Acacia Mining down 5.4 and 5.3 percent. (Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Tom Heneghan)