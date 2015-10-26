UK stocks ease back from 2-month highs as WPP and TalkTalk fall

* FTSE still 10 pct below April record high

* Bid hopes lift Aberdeen AM; company denies seeking buyer

* TalkTalk shares fall further, WPP dips

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index slipped off two-month highs on Monday, weighed down by a fall in advertising group WPP while TalkTalk’s losses worsened in the wake of a cyber attack on the company.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at 6,423.65 points in early session trading, easing back after rising 1.1 percent on Friday to its highest level in two months.

WPP declined by 1.6 percent, among the worst performers on the FTSE 100.

WPP reported that its sales growth had accelerated in the third quarter, but nevertheless some traders said the numbers were not strong enough to justify a further rally in its stock, which had risen nearly 10 percent over the last month.

“WPP numbers looked OK, just below expectations of 3.4 percent on a like for like basis but we shouldn’t also ignore the fact that the comparatives were quite favourable also, so naturally there is a bit of disappointment from these numbers,” said XTB Ltd director Joshua Raymond.

TalkTalk, which is in the FTSE 250 mid-cap index rather than the blue-chip FTSE 100, slid 6 percent as it grappled with the effects of a cyber attack on the company, first revealed on Friday.

However, Aberdeen Asset Management rose 3.9 percent. The company denied press speculation it is looking for a buyer, but an earlier Financial Times report that it was courting suitors was enough to stoke bid hopes and push up its shares.

The FTSE 100 is down around 2 percent since the start of 2015 and some 10 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in April. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)