Britain's FTSE falls further, miners weigh

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.3 pct

* Mining, energy stocks among top fallers

* Shares in BP and Shire advance

* Talktalk up after youth arrested (Adds detail, quotes and updates prices)

By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, with cyclical shares losing ground on lingering concerns over economic growth in some countries.

Investors also avoided strong bets ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting starting on Tuesday, although the U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave rates unchanged.

“There does seem to be a certain amount of pause for breath ahead of the (Fed) meeting this week,” Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital Markets, said, adding that she expected markets to rally if the Fed didn’t raise rates.

“I think markets are ... waiting for that confirmation that we’ll have loose monetary policy for longer.”

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at 6,398.18 points by 1200 GMT after falling 0.4 percent in the previous day.

The UK mining index was down 1.6 percent, while the oil and gas sector fell 0.8 percent. Shares in commodities companies BHP Billiton, Anglo American , Rio Tinto, Antofagasta and Glencore dropped 1 to 3.2 percent.

“Resources are under pressure today. There is continued uncertainty regarding the outlook for global growth and there is also some caution ahead of the Fed meeting,” Robert Parkes, equity strategist, HSBC Global Research, said.

Drugmaker Shire was the top gainer, jumping 5.2 percent and on course for its biggest daily gain since August after the company said that its dry eye disease drug, Lifitegrast, met primary endpoints.

BP rose 1 percent after announcing a third round of spending cuts and more asset sales in the coming years to tackle an extended period of low oil prices.

“BP’s longer term outlook remains positive despite the interim hurdles and investors are certainly being paid to wait - the current dividend yield is extremely punchy given the current interest rate environment,” the head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, Richard Hunter, said.

Shares in mid-cap telecoms provider Talktalk shot up over 10 percent following news that a youth was arrested in Northern Ireland on Monday in connection with the cyber attack.

“I think the fact that they’ve found potentially who’s behind the cyber attack on Talktalk is a little bit of comfort to shareholders and we’re starting to see some buying coming back into the stock after extremely oversold levelS,” the head of trading at TJM Partners, Manoj Ladwa, said.

Small-cap defence contractor Chemring slumped 32.3 percent after a profit warning due to a delay in revenues from a contract in the Middle East. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Mark Heinrich)