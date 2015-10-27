Britain's FTSE falls further, commodities weigh

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.5 pct

* Mining, energy stocks among top fallers

* Shares in Shire advance

* Talktalk up after youth arrested (Adds detail and updates prices)

By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, with cyclical shares losing ground on lingering concerns over economic growth in some countries and oversupply of commodities.

Investors avoided strong bets ahead of the results of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting starting on Tuesday, although the central bank is expected to leave rates unchanged.

“There does seem to be a certain amount of pause for breath ahead of the meeting this week,” Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital Markets, said, adding she expected markets to rally if the Fed didn’t raise rates.

“I think markets are ... waiting for that confirmation that we’ll have loose monetary policy for longer.”

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at 6,384.53 points after falling 0.4 percent on Monday.

The UK mining index was down 2.7 percent, with miners BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Rio Tinto , Antofagasta and Glencore dropping 1.8 to 5.6 percent.

The oil and gas sector index was down 1.4 percent after oil prices fell to their lowest in six weeks. Oversupply worries grew ahead of U.S. data expected to show another increase in crude inventories.

BP was down 0.7 percent having rallied after announcing a third round of spending cuts and more asset sales in the coming years to tackle an extended period of low oil prices.

Weak U.S. durable goods data pointed to stalling economic growth and fanned investors’ concerns over a global economic slowdown.

“Resources are under pressure today. There is continued uncertainty regarding the outlook for global growth and there is also some caution ahead of the Fed meeting,” Robert Parkes, equity strategist, HSBC Global Research, said.

Drugmaker Shire was the top gainer, jumping 5.4 percent and on course for its biggest daily gain since August after the company said that its dry eye disease drug, Lifitegrast, met primary endpoints.

Shares in mid-cap telecoms provider Talktalk shot up over 15 percent following news a youth was arrested in Northern Ireland on Monday in connection with the cyber attack.

“We’re starting to see some buying coming back into the stock after extremely oversold levelS,” the head of trading at TJM Partners, Manoj Ladwa, said.

Small-cap defence contractor Chemring slumped 28 percent after a profit warning due to a delay in revenues from a contract in the Middle East. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)