Britain's FTSE led higher by BT and tobacco companies

* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent

* BT rises on deal clearance, BAT up after results

* Meggitt tumbles after profit warning

* Lloyds down on further customer compensation charge

By Kit Rees

LONDON Oct 28 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by BT and British American Tobacco, although investors remained preoccupied by a U.S. decision on interest rates due later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent at 6,389.22 points going into the middle of the trading session, after falling for the past two sessions.

Communications services company BT Group led the index higher, rising 3.2 percent after the British Competition & Markets Authority provisionally cleared its deal to buy mobile operator EE .

British American Tobacco advanced 2.2 percent after reporting a rise in revenues. Rival Imperial Tobacco Group gained 1.5 percent.

“Maintained growth from the likes of BT and BAT have allowed the FTSE to creep up,” said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

However, engineering group Meggitt slumped nearly 20 percent. The company said its full-year underlying operating profit would be “meaningfully” below forecasts as a downturn in its military division compounded an already poor performance from its energy unit.

Lloyds fell 4.4 percent after reporting weaker-than-expected results and setting aside another 500 million pounds ($765 million) charge to compensate customers who were mis-sold loan insurance. That takes its total bill to 13.9 billion pounds, more than double any other bank‘s.

The FTSE 100 remains down by around 3 percent since the start of 2015 and some 10 percent below a record high of 7,123 points reached in April, partly because a slowdown in China has shaken world stock markets. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Larry King)