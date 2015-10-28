Britain's FTSE forges ahead as gold miners and BT rise

* FTSE 100 up 1.1 percent

* Randgold, Fresnillo lifted by rise in gold price

* Meggitt tumbles after profit warning

* Lloyds down on further customer compensation charge

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index rose on Wednesday back towards two-month highs reached at the end of last week, lifted by gains at gold mining stocks and at BT .

Healthcare company GlaxoSmithKline also climbed 3.7 percent after GSK posted better-than-expected earnings.

Many investors were focusing on a U.S. decision on interest rates due later in the day.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates on hold when its two-day policy meeting concludes at 1800 GMT, and may struggle to convince investors it can tighten monetary policy before the end of the year in the face of U.S. and global economic headwinds.

Nevertheless, expectations that rates would not be increased this year lifted the price of gold and, in turn, gold miners such as Randgold and Fresnillo.

Higher interest rates can dent the appeal of gold, which is a non-interest bearing asset, as it would lift the interest gained on dollar assets.

Randgold and Fresnillo were the best-performing stocks on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which climbed 1.2 percent to 6,438.70 points, close to its best level in two months.

“Randgold and Fresnillo are just tracking the gold price higher,” XTB Limited director Joshua Raymond said. “There’s a lot of appetite to buy into this market.”

Communications services company BT Group rose 3.3 percent after the British Competition & Markets Authority provisionally cleared its deal to buy mobile operator EE .

However, engineering group Meggitt slumped nearly 20 percent. The company said its full-year underlying operating profit would be “meaningfully” below forecasts as a downturn in its military division compounded an already poor performance from its energy unit.

Lloyds also fell 4.4 percent after reporting weaker-than-expected results and setting aside another 500 million pound ($765 million) charge to compensate customers who were mis-sold loan insurance. That takes its total bill to 13.9 billion pounds, more than double any other bank‘s.

The FTSE 100 remains down by around 2 percent since the start of 2015 and some 10 percent below a record high of 7,123 points reached in April, partly due to a slowdown in China which has affected world stock markets. (Additional reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Mark Heinrich)