Britain's FTSE falters on Hikma hiccup and HSBC weakness

* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct, retreating after October rally

* Hikma slides lower after cautious outlook

* Weak China data also impacts global stock markets

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index fell on Monday, as drops in the shares of drugmaker Hikma and leading bank HSBC pushed the market back down after a five percent rally last month.

Weak economic data from China, the world’s second-biggest economy and the leading global consumer of metals, also weighed on global stock markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, whose rise in October marked its biggest monthly gain since July 2013, was down 0.2 percent at 6,345.89 points in early session trading.

Drugmaker Hikma slid 5.2 percent, making it the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms, after it said trading in its generics unit was worse than forecast.

HSBC also weakened by 1.2 percent. Even though Europe’s biggest bank reported better-than-expected pre-tax profits for the third quarter, some analysts and investors focused more on lower underlying revenues and weak income.

“The 5 percent miss on income will drive negative earnings revisions in our view only partly offset by progress on costs,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Claire Kane.

The FTSE 100 is currently down around 3 percent since the start of 2015, and 10 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in April.

Thames Capital Markets’ analyst Nav Banwait expected the FTSE to end 2015 in the 6,800-6,900 point level, but said the index could first drop down to 6,200 points in the coming weeks.

“Given the sharp move higher we had in October, we expect that some of the weak results and economic data out there will cause some profit-taking and result in the index moving back down to 6,200 points in the short term,” he said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)