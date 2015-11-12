Britain's FTSE recoils as Rolls Royce rocked by profit warning

* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct

* Rolls Royce slumps around 20 pct

* Investors switch out of Rolls and into rival BAE

* Miners fall on weak Chinese data (Adds quote and detail, updates with midday prices)

By Kit Rees and Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A slump in the shares of engine maker Rolls-Royce weighed down Britain’s top equity index on Thursday, while supermarket operator Sainsbury fell further after posting lower profits a day earlier.

Rolls-Royce fell 22.3 percent to 521 pence after issuing its fourth profit warning in just over a year and saying it might cut its dividend due to sharply weaker demand for spares and services for existing aero-engines, showing the scale of the challenge facing its new chief executive.

The company’s woes pushed investors towards its rival BAE Systems, whose shares were up 4.2 percent.

BAE warned on Thursday it would see no growth in earnings in 2015 after reducing the rate of production of Typhoon aircraft and saying it would cuts jobs in Britain and Australia, but its update was nevertheless seen as better than that of Rolls-Royce.

Beaufort Securities’ sales trader Basil Petrides said Rolls Royce shares could fall below 500 pence in the next three months, and that the risk to its dividend was causing income funds to dump the stock.

“It looks like a lot of the income funds have been piling out of Rolls Royce,” he said.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at 6,263.64 points at midday.

Mining companies also weighed on the index, with Glencore falling 9 percent and Anglo American, Antofagasta and BHP Billiton all down between 2.1 to 6.5 percent, as weak Chinese credit data sent copper prices tumbling on concerns of slowing economic growth.

“In the absence of any real other catalysts at the moment, the market’s moved into risk-off attitude and, when that happens, you tend to also get the miners in the firing line,” said Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Sainsbury also fell 2.7 percent, a day after reporting lower profits and warning of more price cuts to come.

“Cost inflation, selling deflation, and gross margins under pressure suggest on-going, structural profit declines,” HSBC analysts wrote in a note.

The FTSE 100 is down around 4 percent since the start of 2015, and some 12 percent below a record high reached in April after concerns about a slowdown in China, the world’s second-biggest economy, knocked back global stock markets. (Editing by Toby Chopra)