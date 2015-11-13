FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTSE reaches six-week low as G4S and Rolls-Royce fall
November 13, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

FTSE reaches six-week low as G4S and Rolls-Royce fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FTSE 100 down 0.9 percent

* Rolls-Royce falls further

* Resources stocks gain

By Kit Rees

LONDON Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index slid to a six-week low on Friday as Rolls-Royce’s kept up its losing streak and security group G4S was hit by a broker’s target-price cut.

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.9 percent at 6,122.27 points by 1201 GMT after falling to 6,106.22, its lowest level since early October.

Rolls-Royce dropped nearly 3 percent after several brokers cut their target prices. The stock had plunged almost 20 percent on Thursday, its biggest daily loss in 15 years, when the company issued a fourth profit warning in just over a year and said it might cut its dividend.

“They can cope with one or two profits warnings, but by the time they get to the fourth, in a short period of time, it really does look grim,” said Ian Forrest, an investment research analyst at The Share Centre.

Security company G4S fell the most on Friday, dropping 4.5 percent to a two-year low. RBC cut its target price for the stock and repeated an “underperform” rating, flagging poor performance this year.

Resources stocks rose, with the UK mining index up 0.8 percent, helped by a 2.2 percent rise in Anglo American . The sector is still down about 6 percent this week following a sell-off in commodities.

“I think there’s some value investing going on in those sectors,” said Manoj Ladwa, the head of trading at TJM Partners. “It may not last, it could be fairly short-lived.” (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
