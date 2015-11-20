Britain's FTSE 100 index edges higher, miners lead

* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct, stays near 1-week high

* Imperial Tobacco rises, traders cite bid rumours

* Airline stocks fall on security concerns

By Atul Prakash and Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index advanced to hover just below a one-week high on Friday, with miners rallying on the back of stronger prices of industrial metals and Imperial Tobacco gaining on the back of a bid rumour.

However, airline stocks came under some pressure, with traders citing an attack on a luxury hotel in Mali and broker downgrades.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent at 6,354.01 points by 1457 GMT. The index ended 0.8 percent higher in the previous session after rising to its highest level in more than one week.

The UK mining index rose 1.6 percent, the top sectoral gainer, as zinc surged 4 percent after top Chinese smelters agreed to cut output next year, sparking prompting about shortages. Prices of copper and aluminium were up 0.5 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

Shares in Imperial Tobacco were up 2 percent after setting a record peak earlier in the session, with trading volumes reaching 200 percent of its 90-day daily average.

“Imperial Tobacco ... has registered fresh all-time highs on speculation that rival British American Tobacco has been courting bankers about financing for a full takeover,” Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo Markets, said.

“Nonetheless, gains are relatively modest for the supposed prey and well back from their highs of the day, given that talk of a deal has become rather perennial with suggestions from prior years being aired with increasing regularity in 2015.”

Officials at Imperial Tobacco could not be reached for comment.

On the downside, shares in easyJet and Ryanair fell 1 to 2 percent. British Airways owner IAG was also down 1.4 percent.

“It’s the security threat for the whole travel and leisure sector - all are getting smoked,” a trader said.

EasyJet shares also felt some selling pressure after Kepler Cheuvreux cut its rating on the airline to “reduce” from “hold” and Barclays reduced its target price for the stock.

Security company G4S fell 3 percent as JP Morgan cut its price target on the stock.

The FTSE 100 is down around 4 percent since the start of 2015 and about 10 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in April.

The benchmark index has fallen back in the second half of this year, along with other global markets, on concerns about a slowdown in China and uncertainty over the timing of a possible U.S. interest rate hike. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)