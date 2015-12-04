Britain's FTSE extends losses after oil and mining stocks fall

* FTSE 100 continues losses from previous session, down 0.7 pct

* Oil stocks, miners down after OPEC decision

* Whitbread impacted by Barclays downgrade

* Confident outlook lifts Berkeley shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Kit Rees

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session caused by disappointment over the European Central Bank’s policy update, as miners and oil stocks reversed their previous gains following OPEC’s meeting in Vienna.

OPEC sources said that the cartel had agreed on raising its output ceiling to 31.5 million barrels per day at a meeting on Friday, in what appeared to be an effective acknowledgment of existing production.

Oil stocks BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell 1.7 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, while miners Glencore and Anglo American were down 2.1 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.

Among fallers, hotels, coffee shops and restaurant operator Whitbread fell 3.7 percent after analysts at Barclays downgraded their rating on Whitbread to “equal weight” from “overweight”.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.7 percent at 6,234.27 points at 1442 GMT, with markets sent lower following robust U.S. non-farm payrolls data which signalled that a rate rise in the U.S. was on the cards for December.

“The rate rise is not the focus - the focus is how dovish (the Fed is) going to be going forward about further rate rises,” said Zeg Choudhry, managing director at Lontrad, adding that he thought that he had expected markets to react positively to the figure.

Among the biggest gainers, housebuilder Berkeley rose over 9 percent after the company said it was on course to meet its profit targets.

Fellow housebuilders Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Developments and Persimmon all gained between 0.3 and 1.3 percent.

“(Berkeley Group Holdings have) been quite forthcoming on their dividend policies, returning cash to investors is something that the market always likes, so in sympathy with that we are seeing an outperformance among the housebuilders,” Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover investments, said.

Stock markets across Europe were down, extending steep losses from the previous session when the European Central Bank’s new stimulus measures disappointed some investors.

While ECB president Mario Draghi announced on Thursday that the ECB’s asset purchase programme would be extended, he did not increase the size of the programme, and expectations of more monetary easing were dashed.

The FTSE 100 raced to a record high of 7,122.74 points in April but has since lost ground, impacted by signs of a slowdown in China - the world’s second biggest economy - and uncertainty over the future policies of major world central banks.