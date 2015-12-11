FTSE falls to 10-week low as South Africa-focused stocks suffer

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 1.2 pct

* South Africa-exposed stocks slump

* Sports Direct continues to slide

By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash

LONDON Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell to a 10-week low on Friday as investors dumped shares in companies focussed on South Africa following a reshuffle in the country’s government.

The Anglo African financial-services company Old Mutual fell about 8 percent after dropping nearly 11 percent in the previous session, when the rand hit a record low after President Jacob Zuma removed Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister.

“Old Mutual was punished again for its links to South Africa,” Jasper Lawler, analyst at CMC Markets, said. “The worry ... is that new finance minister David van Rooyen may have been put in to ramp up spending for political purposes against the best interests of the economy.”

Mondi, a packaging and paper company that has a South African division, slipped 3 percent. The small-cap asset manager Investec fell 8 percent.

The FTSE 100 index was down 1.2 percent at 6,015.91 points by 1207 GMT, with commodities stocks weighing heavily on the index.

The UK mining index fell 2.9 percent and the oil and gas index dropped 2 percent as concern persisted that economic recovery was faltering in China, the world’s top metals consumer

A sharp decline in the yuan also took a toll, since a weaker Chinese currency hurts export-oriented companies such as automakers and luxury goods. Shares in luxury-goods company Burberry Group fell 2.7 percent.

Miner Anglo American was also hit by a target price cut from Goldman Sachs. It fell 4.7 percent, putting it on track for its ninth straight session of losses after announcing it would suspend dividends and restructure its business.

Sportswear retailer Sports Direct extended its losses from the previous session, falling 1.5 percent after Goldman Sachs cut its target price on the stock. The share fell 11 percent on Thursday following a disappointing set of first-half results.

Communications company WPP was flat. Its shares outperformed the market after winning cosmetics group L‘Oreal’s advertising account in the United States from France’s Publicis . (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Larry King)