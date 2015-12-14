UK's FTSE falls as cheaper commodities weigh on oil, mining shares

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 down 1.3 pct at close

By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s top stock index touched 10-week lows on Monday, pulled lower by a drop in oil and mining shares as commodity prices continued to fall.

The prices of key metals, including copper and gold, fell as the dollar rose. The price of crude neared levels not seen since 2008 on growing expectations the global oil glut would worsen in the months to come.

“The oil price taking another leg down isn’t helping, it’s bringing down some of the heavyweights ... and then continuing to weigh on the commodities sector,” said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

Royal Dutch Shell fell 2.4 percent and BP was down 2.6 percent. The company faces a class action lawsuit in Mexico over its deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which a civic group on Friday said it had filed against the company.

Shares in mining companies Glencore, BHP Billiton , Antofagasta, Anglo American and Randgold Resources were down 2.1 to 6.3 percent.

The FTSE 100 index was down 1.3 percent at 5,874.06 points at its close, its eight straight session of losses.

The benchmark index is down around 10 percent so far this year and touched a low of 5,871.88 earlier in the session, its lowest level since Sept 30.

South Africa-exposed insurance company Old Mutual, which slumped nearly 22 percent last week, climbed 1.3 percent after President Jacob Zuma named widely respected Pravin Gordhan as South Africa’s third finance minister in a week. The rand climbed 5 percent after reaching an all-time low on Friday.

Shares in Investec, which is also exposed to Africa, rose 3.2 percent when the South African currency rebounded after falling about 9 percent last week.

“The rand’s recovery is good news for South Africa-exposed stocks such as Old Mutual. Investors hope that the appointment of a new finance minister will ease the political tension in the country and give some stability to the markets,” said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. (Editing by Larry King)