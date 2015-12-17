UK's FTSE rallies, but lags rival European markets

* Gold miners underperform as gold price drops after Fed hike

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index climbed on Thursday, tracking gains on other global markets after investors took the first U.S. interest rate rise in nearly a decade as a sign of confidence from policymakers in the world’s biggest economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 1.5 percent, lagging gains of more than 2 percent in Germany and France as a drop in stocks in the heavily weighted mining sector curbed the British market’s overall progress.

“We’re moving up on the back of the U.S. interest rate rise, but the FTSE still has some weakness in it because the miners are still coming under pressure,” said Beaufort Securities’ sales trader Basil Petrides.

Global stock markets rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s on Wednesday raised interest rates by 25 basis points.

Banking stocks rose as banks typically make more money in a higher interest rate environment.

Healthcare stocks including AstraZeneca and Shire progressed after Astra’s decision to buy 55 percent of Acerta Pharma highlighted the extent of takeover activity within the industry, which has boosted health stocks this year.

The U.S. rate hike also pushed down the price of gold and other metals, A stronger dollar makes commodities that are priced in the currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

That in turn weighed on shares in gold miners such as Fresnillo and Randgold.

The FTSE is down by around 6 percent since the start of 2015, having fallen back from a record high of 7,122 points set in April. Some traders said the FTSE was well set for the rest of the year.

“There’s a lot of momentum behind the market now,” said Thames Capital Markets’ strategist Nav Banwait, who forecast the index FTSE at 6,600 points by the end of 2015. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)