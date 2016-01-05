Britain's FTSE outperforms Europe, Royal Mail and Tesco rise

* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct

* Royal Mail, Tesco gain on broker upgrades

* Miners recover some of their losses

* Next falls 5.2 pct on weak sales

By Kit Rees

Jan 5 LONDON (Reuters) - British shares edged higher on Tuesday after beginning the year in negative territory, with Royal Mail and grocer Tesco both benefiting from upgrades on their stock.

Royal Mail was the top riser on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, up 2.5 percent after Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded its rating on the stock, citing in-line earnings in November and good progress on cost savings.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent at 6,111.09 points by 0939 GMT, having fallen more than 2 percent in the previous session, its worst first trading day of the year since 2000.

The index outperformed the broader European market on Tuesday.

Tesco was up 1.2 percent on the back of an upgrade to “buy” from “hold” from Deutsche Bank.

Shares in rival supermarket operator Morrison, which advanced 0.2 percent, were likewise supported by an upgrade from Deutsche Bank, which increased its rating on the stock to “hold” from “sell”.

After a sell-off in the previous session following weak Chinese manufacturing data, the UK FTSE 350 Mining index recovered some of its losses to trade up 0.3 percent.

Metals prices rebounded after Chinese shares stabilised following a highly volatile session on Monday.

Miners Glencore, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto all rose between 0.2 and 2.2 percent. Mid-cap natural resources company Vedanta Resources gained 3.2 percent.

“The general feeling is that they might be approaching the bottom of their current trend, but it’s a brave investor who tries to call (it at) this particular moment in time,” Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargeaves Lansdown, said.

Among the retailers, however, Next dropped 5.2 percent after the company reported disappointing sales in the run-up to Christmas, blaming poor stock availability, increased online competition and unusually warm weather in November and December for a slowdown that could hit the wider sector.

“Holders will be happy to receive another 60p special dividend ... thanks to good cashflow, but sceptics might not like a worse net debt position and what amounts to a challenging environment in which to be a retailer,” Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said in a note.

Fellow grocer Marks and Spencer, which is due to report on Thursday, also declined, by 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Susan Fenton)