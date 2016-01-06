Miners drag down Britain's FTSE as China concerns mount

(Updates prices)

* FTSE 100 down 1.7 pct

* China worries mount, miners fall

* ARM down on report of Apple iPhone production cut

* North Korea worries also weigh but BAE rises

By Kit Rees

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s stock market fell on Wednesday as commodity-related companies were hit by new worries over China, the world’s largest consumer of metals, while North Korea’s nuclear test added to investors’ nervousness.

The People’s Bank of China set a weaker midpoint for the yuan, and a private survey showed that activity in China’s services sector expanded at its slowest rate in 17 months in December.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.7 at 6,031.29 points in late session trading, leaving the FTSE some 15 percent below a record high reached last April.

The FTSE 350 Mining Index fell 5.3, with Anglo American slumping 7.8 percent while BHP Billiton dropped 6.5 percent.

“We are in a new world - China’s not growing (in) double digits, demand for raw materials has fallen through the floor and it’s both a supply and demand side problem,” Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said.

Energy shares such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell also fell as the price of oil fell to an 11-year low on concerns over growing supply and rising stock levels.

Chipmaker ARM also weakened 3.5 percent after Nikkei reported that Apple is expected to cut production of its iPhone 6S and 6S plus models by around 30 percent in the January to March quarter.

Market uncertainty was further heighted after North Korea, which has been under U.N. Security Council sanctions, said it had successfully tested a miniaturised hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday, reigniting geopolitical tensions.

However, those concerns about North Korea lifted certain defence companies such as BAE Systems, which was the best-performing FTSE 100 stock as it rose 1.7 percent. BAE got a further boost after analysts at RBC tipped the stock.

Royal Mail also climbed 1 percent after Barclays upgraded its price target on the stock. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)