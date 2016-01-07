FTSE falls on China concerns, mining and oil indexes hit 11-year lows

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 falls 2.8 percent

* UK commodities indexes hit 11-yr lows

* Poundland shares slump after update

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - UK mining and energy shares tumbled to their lowest level in more than 11 years on Thursday, as industrial metal and crude oil prices slumped on concerns that major consumer China’s economy is even weaker than has been thought.

China, a big commodities buyer, let the yuan fall faster on Thursday, sending regional currencies and stocks tumbling. The offshore yuan hit a record low and local stock markets were suspended less than half an hour after opening, the second emergency suspension this week.

“Similar to last August-September, doing the most damage is not the fact that the Chinese economy is continuing to struggle to turn things around ... but rather the uncertainty going forward in regards to how much will they devalue the yuan,” said Markus Huber, a trader at City of London Markets.

“Overall sentiment is negative with plenty of room to the downside remaining,” he said.

The FTSE 350 Mining and Oil and Gas indexes were down more than 4 percent after hitting their lowest in more than 11 years, tracking a fall of 1.1 to 3.5 percent in prices of commodities such as copper, aluminium and crude oil.

Shares in Anglo American, Glencore, BHP Billiton, BG Group and Royal Dutch Shell fell 4.7 to 8.8 percent.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index of Britain’s blue-chip companies hit a three-week low and was down 2.8 percent by 0935 GMT.

Poundland slumped nearly 10 percent after the British discount retailer said fewer shoppers on the high street this Christmas hit its sales growth and would result in profits coming towards the lower end of forecasts.

Other retailers were also down in line with a broad market sell-off, with Next falling 1 percent, Morrisons down 1.5 percent and Tesco slipping 2.9 percent.

However, Marks & Spencer rose 1.1 percent, after initially dropping following the company’s announcement on the departure of its chief executive and some weak-looking figures.

Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, pointed to some underlying positive features on M&S.

“Online sales continue to grow strongly, albeit against a weak comparative, whilst from an investment perspective the cash generative nature of the business has allowed a supportive share buyback programme and a dividend yield of 3.9 percent, which is attractive in the current interest rate environment,” he said.

“In addition, there are some signs of life within parts of the international business, whilst the new CEO’s GM background is surely a statement of intent in trying to revitalise that ailing part of the empire,” Hunter added. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)