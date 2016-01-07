FTSE 100 loses 47 bln pounds as China angst hits commodity shares

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 falls 2.7 percent

* UK commodities indexes hit 11-year lows

* Emerging market-exposed stocks also hit

* Poundland shares slump after update (Recasts, adds detail, quote)

By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Nearly 50 billion pounds were wiped off British blue chips on Thursday after China allowed its currency to weaken, rocking global markets and sending commodity shares to their lowest levels in more than a decade.

UK mining and energy shares tumbled to their lowest level in more than 11 years, as industrial metal and crude oil prices slumped on concerns that major consumer China’s economy is even weaker than anticipated.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 hit a three-week low, dropping 2.7 percent by 1254 GMT, wiping 46.6 billion pounds off the index’s market capitalisation.

China let the yuan fall faster, sending regional currencies and stocks tumbling. The offshore yuan hit a record low and local stock markets were suspended less than half an hour after opening, the second emergency suspension this week.

A 5-percent fall for the FTSE 100 so far this week is set to its biggest weekly drop since last August, when China weakened its currency and sent markets into a similar tailspin.

“Similar to last August-September, doing the most damage is not the fact that the Chinese economy is continuing to struggle to turn things around ... but rather the uncertainty going forward in regards to how much will they devalue the yuan,” City of London Markets trader, Markus Huber, said.

“Overall sentiment is negative with plenty of room to the downside remaining,” he said.

The FTSE 350 Mining and Oil and Gas indexes were both down about 5 percent, tracking falls in the price of commodities such as copper, aluminium and crude oil.

Shares in Anglo American, Glencore, BHP Billiton, BP Group and Royal Dutch Shell fell between about 5 percent and 10 percent.

Luxury firm Burberry, which is sensitive to Chinese demand, fell 3.8 percent.

“The transition of Burberry’s equity story towards a more moderate top line growth profile ... has been tricky due to a deteriorating external environment and the brand’s above sector-average exposure to slowing Chinese consumer demand,” RBC analysts said in a note, cutting their target price on the stock.

Emerging market-exposed Aberdeen Asset Management dropped 8.9 percent, while the sell-off also hit Old Mutual, Mondi and Investec. The firms all have exposure to South Africa, and dropped 3.2-4.8 percent as the rand hit a new record low against the dollar.

Elsewhere, Poundland slumped nearly 10 percent after the British discount retailer said there were fewer shoppers over Christmas, meaning profits would come in towards the lower end of forecasts.

Marks & Spencer also fell in volatile trade. It was down 1.7 percent, back in negative territory having been higher, following the company’s announcement that its chief executive was leaving and some weak-looking figures.

Some traders said that despite the poor numbers, the company’s buyback programme and dividend were still attractive, and the stock saw twice its 90-day average volume traded by midsession, the most of any FTSE 100 stock. (Editing by Louise Ireland)