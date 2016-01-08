Britain's FTSE climbs, Tesco and GKN lead the way

* FTSE 100 up 0.8 pct

* Tesco, GKN rise on upgrades

* Miners in positive territory

* Oil stocks, Intu Properties fall

By Kit Rees

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Friday after Chinese stocks regained some poise following a plunge the previous day that rattled global markets, with grocer Tesco and engineer GKN leading the gainers.

The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 percent to 6,001.93 points by 0923 GMT, after hitting a three-week low on Thursday, when 33 billion pounds was wiped off its market capitalisation as stocks in China plunged and Beijing allowed the biggest fall in the yuan in five months.

Investors were reassured, however, after Beijing suspended a circuit-breaker on its stock market that had been exacerbating selling rather than calming the market.

Investors also cited the U.S. labour report, due later in the session at 1330 GMT, as adding some calm to markets.

“We’ve got the (U.S.) non-farm payrolls coming up this afternoon ... expect to see a stronger figure lead to more confidence in the market, a little more optimism that the global economy is actually OK,” Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments, said.

Rising to the top of the blue-chips was British grocer Tesco , gaining 6 percent on the back of a broker upgrade by Barclays.

“We think recent share price underperformance has left Tesco’s valuation at attractive levels, although we remain conscious of the numerous headwinds facing the UK food retail market,” analysts at Barclays said in a note, adding that they expected Tesco’s next trading statement, due on Jan. 14, may be better than expected.

Also benefiting from a broker upgrade was engineering company GKN, which rose over 5.4 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch raised its rating on the stock to “buy” from “underperform”.

Mining stocks, after sinking to their lowest level in more than 11 years on Thursday, recovered some of their losses with the FTSE 350 Mining index trading up 2.1 percent.

Miners Glencore, Anglo American, Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton and Antofagasta gained between 1 to 4.3 percent.

Oil stocks, however, were in negative territory, with Royal Dutch Shell and BP retreating 1.1 percent and 0.5 percent respectively as concerns over a lingering global crude glut weighed on the price of oil.

The heaviest blue-chip faller was Intu Properties, a real estate investment trust which fell 1.4 percent after Exane BNP Paribas cut its rating on the stock to “underperform” from “neutral”. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)