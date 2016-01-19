Britain's FTSE rebounds from lowest close in three years

* FTSE 100 up 2.1 pct

* Miners, oil and gas stocks gain

* Prudential rallies on capital ratio

* Ocado soars on bid speculation (Adds detail, quote)

By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - UK shares rebounded on Tuesday after closing at their lowest level in three years in the previous session, with mining and oil firms leading the rise after Chinese GDP figures met expectations while leaving room for further stimulus.

Data from China showed that the country’s economic growth eased to 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, in line with expectations but still the slowest since the financial crisis.

Investors, however, were hopeful for further economic stimulus measures from the Chinese government, after growth last year that was the weakest in a quarter of a century.

While growth figures met consensus predictions, industrial output slightly missed expectations.

“It doesn’t show a massive deceleration in the Chinese economy, and the slight miss does just give policymakers the opportunity to add a bit more stimulus, particularly while inflation’s low,” Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

The FTSE 350 Mining index was up 5.4 percent, led higher by Glencore and Anglo American, which rallied 11.6 percent and 9.3 percent respectively as the price of copper touched its highest in more than a week.

Fellow miners Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton all rose between 3 percent to 5 percent.

The price of oil also bounced following strong Chinese fuel consumption figures, stemming a slide to 2003 levels earlier in the week after Iran returned to markets with plans to add to a large supply glut.

The FTSE 350 Oil and Gas index rose 2.7 percent.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 2.1 percent at 5,901.56 points by 1401 GMT, recovering from a close at its lowest level in three years in the previous session.

Concern over Chinese growth and oil prices has seen the index lose over 5 percent already this year, but some said that China would be able to manage the slowdown in the economy effectively moving forward.

“For 2016, we expect that the Chinese leaders will keep the situation of a managed slowdown largely under control, albeit with bouts of stress as financial liberalisation goes on,” Susan Joho, Economist at Julius Baer, said in a note.

The index extended gains after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he had no set timetable for a rate rise and warned of the effects of a slackening Chinese economy on Britain.

His remarks sent sterling to a 7-year low and boosted the FTSE to session highs.

Shares in British insurer Prudential were up 4.3 percent after the company posted a slightly above-forecast capital ratio under new European rules.

Among mid-caps, shares in online grocery retailing company Ocado increased 6.7 percent, having been up as much as 15 percent, after British media reports that Amazon was preparing a bid for it. (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Mark Heinrich)