Britain's FTSE bounces back after Japan rate move

* FTSE 100 up 1 pct

* Bank of Japan sets negative interest rates

* Sainsbury’s gains after report Home Retail deal stalls

* BT and Sky rally (Adds detail, quote)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark equity index rose on Friday, cheered by the Bank of Japan’s decision to adopt negative interest rates to boost its economy.

The Bank of Japan unexpectedly cut a benchmark interest rate below zero on Friday, stunning investors with another bold move to revive the world’s third largest economy as volatile markets and slowing global growth threaten its efforts to beat deflation.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen around 1 percent on Thursday, stood 1 percent higher at 5,991.45 points, tracking similar gains on other European stock markets.

“The Bank of Japan has managed to temporarily ease some of the macroeconomic tensions that have plagued the start to 2016,” said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

Traders said that the Bank of Japan’s move would put pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to adopt a cautious stance over any future interest rate rises.

It could also prompt the ECB to undertake similar measures in March and reinforce the likelihood that the Bank of England would keep interest rates at a record low.

The FTSE is still down around 4 percent since the start of 2016 and 16 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached last April, after concerns about a slowdown in China - the world’s second biggest economy - hit world markets.

Sainsbury’s was the index’s top riser, up 3.7 percent after a report in the Financial Times that its attempts to buy Argos-owner Home Retail had stalled. Analysts had said the deal might have been expensive for Sainsbury, and Home Retail’s shares slid around 10 percent.

Sky rose 2 percent after announcing that James Murdoch would return as chairman and saying that operating profit had beaten expectations, after reporting strength in its TV and broadband divisions.

“This represents the strongest customer growth for the UK in a decade and was driven by a strong performance in broadband... The strong broadband number suggests Sky is seeing limited impact from the loss of Champions League to BT,” Polo Tang, head of telecom research at UBS, said in a note.

“Longer-term (earnings) could be higher than the market expects.”

Rival BT also rose 2.1 percent, as it completes its takeover of mobile network operator EE on Friday, opening the way to creating a single integrated network offering a combination of telecoms and TV services. (Editing by Alexander Smith)