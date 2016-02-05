Britain's FTSE slips on uncertainty after U.S. jobs data

* FTSE 100 down 0.9 pct

* U.S. jobs data disappoints

* Miners fall on global economic outlook concerns

* CMC Markets lists shares in London (Adds detail and updates prices at close)

By Kit Rees

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index lost ground on Friday as investors digested a weaker than expected U.S. jobs reading, with miners pulled lower as copper dipped.

Trading was choppy following a U.S. jobs report which disappointed market consensus, with the U.S. non-farm payrolls figure coming in lower than expected at 151,000, as opposed to an expected increase of 190,000.

The report showed that U.S. employment growth slowed in January, undercutting the case for a further rise in U.S. interest rates in March.

“It just adds to the picture ... of uncertainty with respect to global growth, rather than giving us some reassurance,” Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index, said.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index turned to trade lower, closing 0.9 percent lower at 5,848.06 points, in line with the broader European market.

The commodity-heavy index was pegged back as the dollar rallied, causing metals prices to drop. Analysts said that some aspects of the report were more encouraging, muddying the picture of the strength of the U.S. economy.

“Immediate reaction in the market has not necessarily followed the headline numbers - it’s followed the underlying strength in the U.S. jobs market shown by the unexpectedly strong rise in average hourly earnings,” City Index’s Odeluga said.

Shares in British miner Anglo American remained in positive territory, jumping 10.7 percent and adding to its 19.9 percent leap on Thursday. It was joined by fellow miners Antofagasta and Glencore, which gained 3.7 and 2.5 percent respectively.

Yet other British mining companies fell as the U.S. dollar firmed, pushing the price of copper lower, with Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton down 2.2 and 0.5 percent respectively.

After a volatile session, shares in financial spread-betting company CMC Markets closed at the company’s flotation price of 240 pence after it listed on the London stock market with a valuation of 691 million pounds ($1 billion) .

The FTSE remains down by around 6 percent since the start of 2016 and nearly 20 percent below a record high reached in April 2015. A slowdown in China - the world’s second biggest economy - and weak oil prices has hit world stock markets.

“The violent swings in the oil markets, combined with ongoing concerns about the global economy, have reinstated a wave of risk aversion which continues to punish the FTSE 100,” said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga. (Editing by Mark Heinrich and Katharine Houreld)