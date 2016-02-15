Britain's FTSE rises as Reckitt rallies

* FTSE 100 up 1.7 pct

* Reckitt surges higher after results

* HSBC, Prudential, StanChart up as HK market rallies

* FTSE still down 7 pct since start of 2016

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index rose on Monday, extending its climb away from three-year lows reached earlier this month, helped by a surge in Reckitt Benckiser .

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 1.7 percent at 5,801.40 points in early session trading.

Consumer goods group Reckitt rose 5 percent, making it the best-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms.

Reckitt posted stronger-than-expected full-year sales on Monday, helped by its focus on faster-growing consumer health products.

“These were a phenomenal set of results,” said Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood. “RB blew away consensus on every major metric.”

HSBC also advanced 1 percent. HSBC, Prudential Plc and Standard Chartered benefited from a rise in shares in Hong Kong, where they have major operations. HSBC also said it would keep its business headquarters in Britain.

The FTSE still remains down by 7 percent since the start of 2016 and some 20 percent below a record high reached in April 2015, in spite of a rebound over the last two sessions.

World stock markets have been hit since the start of 2016 by signs of a slowdown in China, the world’s second-biggest economy and a major consumer of oil and metals.

Data on Monday showed that China’s January trade performance came in worse-than-expected as tepid demand persisted both at home and abroad, raising expectations of further government measures to arrest the slowdown and to quell market jitters.

Some traders remained cautious over the FTSE’s near-term outlook, given the weak, underlying economic backdrop.

“The FTSE 100 remains under intense pressure and when risk aversion sweeps across the board, previous gains may be relinquished as investors discard riskier assets for safe haven investments,” said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga. (Additional reporting by Martinne Geller; Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Tom Miles)