Britain's FTSE lifted by a recovery in its miners

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rose on Wednesday, rallying for a fourth straight session as appetite for laggards in the mining sector continued to build.

The FTSE 100 was up 56.22 points, or 1 percent, at 5,918.39 by 0909 GMT, taking gains over the last four sessions to nearly 7 percent.

Much of the rise has been due to strength in the mining sector, which is up 30 percent since mid-January, when it hit 12-1/2 year lows.

Commodities and mining firm Glencore was up 6.8 percent, touching its highest level since November, although the volatile stock has lost around two-thirds of its value since May.

Traders said the firm’s early refinancing of some of its debt was supporting the stock on Wednesday. The debt had been under close watch as falling commodity prices put a strain on balance sheets.

“One of the main reasons for the relative underperformance in the mining sector and Glen was due to high debt levels and risks of more credit downgrades,” Atif Latif, director at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

“We are pleased to see this news allowing some de-risking on the share price as balance sheet concerns have eased.”

Anglo American rose 3 percent, extending a rise from the previous session, which saw the stock finish 1.3 percent higher following volatile trade in the stock in light of its results.

Deutsche Bank raised its target price on the stock, saying that the plan to sell certain assets was “designed to navigate Anglo to a more manageable gearing level.”

“We could not have asked for a bigger or more detailed plan, but now we move to timely execution,” analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a note.

Retailer Sainsbury rose 2.9 percent, also benefiting from a target price upgrade. Exane BNP Paribas lifted the grocer to “outperform” from “neutral”, saying that the market under appreciated the potential benefits from its recently agreed deal to buy Home Retail.

AstraZeneca rose 1.1 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough therapy designation to its biggest new drug hope durvalumab as a treatment for bladder cancer. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Andrew Heavens)