Britain's FTSE falters as rally in mining stocks fizzles out

* FTSE 100 ends four-day winning streak

* Mining stocks slip back

* Centrica rises after results

* Shell, Glaxo fall after going ex-div

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell on Thursday to end a four-day winning streak, led lower by a decline by major mining stocks.

The FTSE 100 index dropped 0.9 percent to 5,981.37 points in early trading. Mining stocks, which had rebounded recently, were among the worst performers.

Glencore, whose shares surged 16.6 percent on Wednesday after the mining company announced debt-refinancing plans, fell back by 4.6 percent as Citigroup reduced its price target on Glencore shares.

The FTSE 350 Mining Index remains up by around 10 percent so far in 2016, although it fell 50 percent in 2015.

Many investors remain concerned about the impact on mining and energy shares of a slowdown in China, a leading consumer of commodities.

China’s consumer inflation quickened to a five-month high in January as food prices rose, but producer prices fell for a 47th straight month as declines by commodities and weak demand put deflationary pressure on the world’s second-largest economy .

“Investors must remember that oil prices are still painfully low, while concerns over the global economy remain elevated, which should weigh heavily on sentiment,” said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Shares in British Gas owner Centrica rose 3.4 percent as some analysts welcomed plans by the company to trim back its investments and costs.

However, Tullow Oil - a member of the FTSE 250 mid-cap index - fell 7.4 percent after reporting technical issues on one of its sites in offshore Ghana.

The FTSE 100 remains down 4 percent since the start of 2016, and 16 percent below its April 2015 record high. (Editing by Larry King)