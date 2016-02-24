Britain's FTSE drops as Standard Chartered and miners fall again

* FTSE 100 down 1.5 pct

* StanChart hit by broker downgrades

* Miners still out of favour after BHP update

* Housebuilders rally for second day (Adds detail, updates prices)

By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell on Wednesday as miners, luxury stocks and Standard Chartered came under pressure for a second straight session.

The FTSE 100 fell 1.5 percent to 5,872.29 by 1156 GMT, edging into negative territory for the week following a strong rally last week which was the biggest weekly gain for the index this year.

Standard Chartered was among the top fallers on the index, after the Asia-exposed bank slumped to its first loss is 26 years.

It fell 4.5 percent after a spate of broker target price downgrades from Deutsche Bank, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch and Nomura, taking losses since it reported results on Tuesday to more than 10 percent.

“The continued weak revenue momentum in 4Q15 was worse than anticipated,” analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a note.

“Until revenue momentum turns, we think it too early to turn positive on the shares.”

Broker target prices cuts also hit shares in engineering company GKN, which dropped 4.8 percent with Credit Suiise citing a more challenging than expected aerospace sector following GKN’s underwhelming results reported on Tuesday.

Mining stocks also fell again, with BHP Billiton, Glencore and Anglo American down 7.5-8.7 percent.

The mining sector was the top sectoral faller, down for a second straight session after rallying to its highest level since November, having hit 12-1/2 year lows in January.

BHP Billiton also slumped after results in the previous session when it slashed its dividend. While some banks raised their target price on the stock, traders said the results had called time on the sector’s rally for now.

“Mining stocks...(are) still suffering in light of BHP Billiton’s hacked dividend on Tuesday,” Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex, said in a note.

Burberry dropped 4.5 percent, taking falls since Tuesday to over 8.5 percent, as the luxury sector continued to come under pressure following a poorly received update from peer Hugo Boss.

Housebuilders were among the top gainers, after well-received from Barrat Developments, which continued to boost sentiment in the sector to follow in the footsteps of Persimmon, which extended its gains after results on Tuesday.